$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
LARIAT 6.7L POWERSTROKE 8 FOOT BOX
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Stock #1619 | Dealer #4744
💪 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel | Only 176,221 km | Pearl White Beast
Looking for a truck that turns heads and works as hard as you do?
This 2019 F-350 Super Duty Black Out Ultimate Edition is the perfect blend of power, luxury, and reliability — built to handle any job or adventure you throw at it.
6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel — legendary durability and towing strength
Black Out Ultimate Edition — aggressive, refined styling with blackout accents
Automatic transmission
Pearl White exterior — stunning and rare color combo
176,900 km — clean, well-maintained, and ready to roll
Loaded with options (minus sunroof)
Immaculate inside and out — truly clean, clean, clean!
Heavy-duty suspension and frame for serious towing and hauling
4x4 capability for all-weather confidence
Advanced towing assist features and trailer brake controller
Premium interior finishes
Heated & cooled seats
Touchscreen infotainment
Bluetooth / Navigation / Backup Camera
🔥 This Pearl White beast won’t last long — come see it today!
📍 Platinum Auto Sales Inc
240 Transport Road, Winnipeg
📞 Contact Us!
204-688-1001