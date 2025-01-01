2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

Menu
<h2 data-start=99 data-end=166>🚘 <strong data-start=105 data-end=164>2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty – Black Out Ultimate Edition</strong></h2><p data-start=167 data-end=197><strong data-start=167 data-end=197>Stock #1619 | Dealer #4744</strong></p><p data-start=199 data-end=268><strong data-start=199 data-end=268>💪 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel | Only 176,221 km | Pearl White Beast</strong></p><p data-start=270 data-end=508>Looking for a truck that turns heads <em data-start=307 data-end=312>and</em> works as hard as you do?<br data-start=337 data-end=340 />This <strong data-start=345 data-end=397>2019 F-350 Super Duty Black Out Ultimate Edition</strong> is the perfect blend of power, luxury, and reliability — built to handle any job or adventure you throw at it.</p><h3 data-start=510 data-end=534>🔧 <strong data-start=517 data-end=534>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=535 data-end=969><li data-start=535 data-end=616><p data-start=537 data-end=616>6.7L <strong data-start=542 data-end=571>Power Stroke Turbo Diesel</strong> — legendary durability and towing strength</p></li><li data-start=617 data-end=703><p data-start=619 data-end=703><strong data-start=619 data-end=649>Black Out Ultimate Edition</strong> — aggressive, refined styling with blackout accents</p></li><li data-start=704 data-end=734><p data-start=706 data-end=734><strong data-start=706 data-end=732>Automatic transmission</strong></p></li><li data-start=735 data-end=795><p data-start=737 data-end=795><strong data-start=737 data-end=761>Pearl White exterior</strong> — stunning and rare color combo</p></li><li data-start=796 data-end=858><p data-start=798 data-end=858><strong data-start=798 data-end=812>176,900 km</strong> — clean, well-maintained, and ready to roll</p></li><li data-start=859 data-end=904><p data-start=861 data-end=904><strong data-start=861 data-end=884>Loaded with options</strong> <em data-start=885 data-end=902>(minus sunroof)</em></p></li><li data-start=905 data-end=969><p data-start=907 data-end=969><strong data-start=907 data-end=936>Immaculate inside and out</strong> — truly <strong data-start=945 data-end=969>clean, clean, clean!</strong></p></li></ul><h3 data-start=971 data-end=1008>🛠️ <strong data-start=979 data-end=1008>Performance & Capability:</strong></h3><ul data-start=1009 data-end=1186><li data-start=1009 data-end=1075><p data-start=1011 data-end=1075>Heavy-duty suspension and frame for serious towing and hauling</p></li><li data-start=1076 data-end=1121><p data-start=1078 data-end=1121>4x4 capability for all-weather confidence</p></li><li data-start=1122 data-end=1186><p data-start=1124 data-end=1186>Advanced towing assist features and trailer brake controller</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=1188 data-end=1214>💺 <strong data-start=1195 data-end=1214>Comfort & Tech:</strong></h3><ul data-start=1215 data-end=1342><li data-start=1215 data-end=1244><p data-start=1217 data-end=1244>Premium interior finishes</p></li><li data-start=1245 data-end=1270><p data-start=1247 data-end=1270>Heated & cooled seats</p></li><li data-start=1271 data-end=1299><p data-start=1273 data-end=1299>Touchscreen infotainment</p></li><li data-start=1300 data-end=1342><p data-start=1302 data-end=1342>Bluetooth / Navigation / Backup Camera</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1344 data-end=1347 /><p data-start=1349 data-end=1415><strong data-start=1349 data-end=1415>🔥 This Pearl White beast won’t last long — come see it today!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1417 data-end=1551>📍 <strong data-start=1420 data-end=1447>Platinum Auto Sales Inc</strong><br data-start=1447 data-end=1450 />240 Transport Road, Winnipeg<br data-start=1478 data-end=1481 />📞 <strong>Contact Us!</strong></p>

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

176,900 KM

LARIAT 6.7L POWERSTROKE 8 FOOT BOX

LARIAT 6.7L POWERSTROKE 8 FOOT BOX

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

Used
176,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BT3KEG27405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged

