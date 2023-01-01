Menu
2019 Ford Transit

91,000 KM

VAN T-250 130 Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr - Nav

VAN T-250 130 Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr - Nav

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

91,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10521159
  • Stock #: 5787
  • VIN: 1FTYR1ZM0KKA44723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 5787
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 91,000 Km, Balance of Ford Warranty, 6 Cyl, Cargo, Auto, Navigation, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more,

Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included)

If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401

Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior

