2019 Ford Transit

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to go to Work! Mid Roof, 9000 GVWR, 148" wheel base. Drives like new, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Back up camera, Cargo Divider …Just safetied and serviced. Carfax report available. Very Economical to own & operate. Priced Right at Only $39,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Commercial Lease and Finance options available.
Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ???? * 38 years in business with the same ownership * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles. * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards. While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself.... Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
