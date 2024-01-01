Menu
2019 Ford Transit

72,000 KM

$59,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XL

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XL

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,000KM
VIN 1FBZX2YM9KKA84045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 9,000 lbs
HD 150 Amp Alternator
1351.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Removable Split-Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Exterior

Fixed rear window
(4) full-size doors
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
Black Rear Step Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Reflector Halogen Headlamps

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2019 Ford Transit