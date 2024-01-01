Menu
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2019 Ford Transit

85,268 KM

$67,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XLT 15 Passenger | 3.5 Liter | Accident Free

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XLT 15 Passenger | 3.5 Liter | Accident Free

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$67,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,268KM
VIN 1FBVU4XG1KKA80957

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,268 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
4.10 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 10,360 lbs
95 L Fuel Tank
HD 150 Amp Alternator
1578.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Fixed Rear Windows and Manual Vented 3rd Row Windows
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Removable Split-Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint
Vinyl Sun Visors -inc: illuminated vanity mirror (driver and passenger-side)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Removable Bench Front Facing 5th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 195/75R16C AS BSW
Exterior Upgrade Package -inc: chrome headlamp trim, chrome grille and grille surround
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

2019 Ford Transit