2019 Ford Transit 250

Sale $50,835 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 3 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10027278

10027278 Stock #: F51YFY

F51YFY VIN: 1FTYR2XM0KKB58357

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Pewter

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 84,379 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers 4.10 Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Rear-wheel drive Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 95 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 9,000 lbs 1687.4 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Back-Up Camera Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Interior Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights driver seat Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Front Cloth Headliner Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 4 Front Speakers -inc: Note: No rear speakers Exterior (4) full-size doors Black grille Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black front bumper Aero-composite halogen headlamps Light tinted glass Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Tires: P225/65R17 AS Laminated Glass Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.