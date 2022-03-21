Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

73,000 KM

Details Description

$67,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

250 Extended - Long Wheel Base Mid-Roof Cargo!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

250 Extended - Long Wheel Base Mid-Roof Cargo!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 8866931
  2. 8866931
  3. 8866931
  4. 8866931
  5. 8866931
  6. 8866931
  7. 8866931
  8. 8866931
  9. 8866931
  10. 8866931
  11. 8866931
  12. 8866931
  13. 8866931
  14. 8866931
  15. 8866931
  16. 8866931
  17. 8866931
  18. 8866931
  19. 8866931
  20. 8866931
  21. 8866931
  22. 8866931
  23. 8866931
  24. 8866931
Contact Seller

$67,600

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8866931
  • Stock #: SCV7171
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM0KKB44190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** EXTENDED (LONG WHEEL BASE) MID-ROOF CARGO + HEAVY DUTY 250 PLATFORM! *** LOW K & READY TO WORK *** Work or play this Cargo Van is ready to do just about anything you throw its way! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

The Van is ready to go! On sale for just $67,600 with Financing and Leasing available, as well as Extended Warranty too!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2021 Forest River Gr...
 0 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-250 Supe...
 77,000 KM
$68,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang $3...
 18,000 KM
$37,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory