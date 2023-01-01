Menu
2019 Genesis G70

43,000 KM

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Sport w/ 6-Speed MT, Htd Diamond Lthr, Moonroof!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

43,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10630128
  • Stock #: SCV9375
  • VIN: KMTG34LA1KU016187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Adriatic Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV9375
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** RARE 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION! *** TURBOCHARGED, PANORAMIC ROOF, DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER INTERIOR!! *** LEXICON STEREO, HEATED STEERING, HEATED SEATS!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Genesis G70 Sport comes with all original Books & Manuals, fitted Mats, and only 43,000 kilometers! Priced to sell... just $34,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

