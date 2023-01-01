2019 Genesis G70

$34,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10630128

10630128 Stock #: SCV9375

SCV9375 VIN: KMTG34LA1KU016187

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Adriatic Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # SCV9375

Mileage 43,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.