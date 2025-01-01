$32,991+ taxes & licensing
2019 Genesis G70
3.3T AWD| Brembos/1 Owner/0 Accident
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Victoria Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 14161
- Mileage 55,485 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport AWD Off Lease | Low KM | No Accidents | Fully Loaded
Key Features:
3.3L Twin-Turbo V6 365 HP/376 ft-lb with All-Wheel Drive
Sport Package Brembo Brakes, Adaptive Suspension, Sport Seats
Heads-Up Display, 360 Camera, Nappa Leather Interior
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats + Heated Steering Wheel
Power Sunroof, Memory Seats, Lexicon Premium Audio
Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance
Off-Lease, No Accidents, Clean Title
Extremely Low Kilometers Only 55,000 KM
Well Maintained, Fully Serviced
Performance Meets Prestige:
The G70 3.3T Sport isnt just a luxury sedan its a genuine drivers car. With 365 horsepower, AWD, and Brembo brakes, this one delivers real excitement, wrapped in refinement. The heads-up display and full suite of tech features take the experience to another level.
Clean History, Seriously Low KM:
This is an off-lease, no-accident G70 thats been well cared for and driven sparingly. With only 55,000 km, it has years of life and performance left in it and it shows.
Our Take:
This is one of the nicest examples of a G70 3.3 Sport youll find loaded with features, dialed in for performance, and in phenomenal condition. If you know what this car is, you already get the value. And if you dont? Come drive it. Youll love it.
We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.
At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.
There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!
Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!
Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.
To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca
A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!
*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481
