2019 Genesis G70

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Exterior Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Sunroof Convenience remote start Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Temporary spare tire Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Restricted Driving Mode Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Variable Speed Multi-Zone Lane Change Assist Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.