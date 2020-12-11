Menu
2019 Genesis G70

17,040 KM

Details Description Features

$36,991

+ tax & licensing
$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2019 Genesis G70

2019 Genesis G70

3.3T Dynamic The Dynamic 3.3 Turbo

2019 Genesis G70

3.3T Dynamic The Dynamic 3.3 Turbo

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

17,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6349796
  Stock #: F3PW4C
  VIN: KMTG54LE8KU010822

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Adriatic Blue Pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 17,040 KM

Vehicle Description

And H Trak means All Wheel Drive. Great options, great style and super fun to drive. Balance of the factory warranty. This is a must see.
Winter friendly options such as heated steering wheel and heated front seats. Navigation. All Wheel Drive. Rear Park Assist Camera. Genesis is getting attention and this is a great example of why.
We are the store who seem to always have one of anything so please come check it out.

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sunroof
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Restricted Driving Mode
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone
Lane Change Assist Blind Spot

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

