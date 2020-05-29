Menu
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Genesis G80

2019 Genesis G80

5.0 Ultimate AWD *Fully Loaded

2019 Genesis G80

5.0 Ultimate AWD *Fully Loaded

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,888KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5163680
  • Stock #: F341YX
  • VIN: KMHGN4JFXKU289423
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Low mileage, virtually brand new fully loaded 2019 Genesis G80 5.0L Ultimate with all wheel drive, navigation, heads up display and more!
Experience this beautiful 2019 Genesis G80 at Birchwood Hyundai today! This superior luxury sedan comes equipped with a 5.0L V8 engine, LED and HID headlights, power and memory seats, heated and ventilated seats, heated leather steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, power folding mirror, surround view camera, HomeLink, power steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear window shade, suede headliner, all wheel drive and so much more!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!


The destination for you and your families automotive needs in north Winnipeg.

We are located north on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

We would love to meet you! Call 204-633-2420, email, chat or visit us today!

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • COOLED FRONT SEATS
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Front Bucket Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Active suspension
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
  • 8 Spd Automatic Transmission
  • Wheels: 19" Staggered Width Aluminum Alloy -inc: dark metallic silver finish
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

