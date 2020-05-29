2019 Genesis G80

Safety Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

remote start

Rain sensor wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof

rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats

COOLED FRONT SEATS

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Heads-Up Display

Power Folding Mirrors

Active suspension

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor

Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Wheels: 19" Staggered Width Aluminum Alloy -inc: dark metallic silver finish

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

