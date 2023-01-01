Menu
2019 GMC Acadia

66,997 KM

Details Description Features

2019 GMC Acadia

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE

66,997KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10501221
  • Stock #: F59K7A
  • VIN: 1GKKNSLS4KZ155558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F59K7A
  • Mileage 66,997 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Electric rear window defogger
COMPASS DISPLAY
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer (Excludes storage drawer with (GAT) All Terrain with (ABD) 5-passenger seating.)
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Safety

Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...

Exterior

Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Fog lamps, front projector type
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Headlamps, projector beam
Liftgate, power programmable
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding (When (GAT) All Terrain is ordered, mirror caps will be Black.)
Roof rails, Silver

Mechanical

Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Exhaust, dual
GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Alternator, 155 amps (Standard on (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine without (V92) Trailering Package.)
Axle, 3.16 ratio (Standard with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine.)
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...

Additional Features

Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
