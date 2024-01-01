Menu
No Accidents | Heated Front Seats | BOSE Speaker System | Rear Park Assist | All Weather Mats | All Weather Rear Cargo Mat | Interior Protection Package | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2019 GMC Acadia

57,994 KM

2019 GMC Acadia

SLT Power Lift Gate | Remote Start

2019 GMC Acadia

SLT Power Lift Gate | Remote Start

57,994KM
Used
VIN 1GKKNULS4KZ212790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,994 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents | Heated Front Seats | BOSE Speaker System | Rear Park Assist | All Weather Mats | All Weather Rear Cargo Mat | Interior Protection Package |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...

Exterior

Fog Lamps
COMPACT SPARE
Fog lamps, front projector type
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Headlamps, projector beam
Liftgate, power programmable
Roof rails, Silver

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Interior

COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer (Excludes storage drawer with (GAT) All Terrain with (ABD) 5-passenger seating.)
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console

Mechanical

Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Exhaust, dual
GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, Bose premium 8-speaker system with sub-woofer
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...

Additional Features

liftgate
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
front passenger
4-wheel disc
8-way power
blackwall
Tire
tilt and telescopic
Audio system feature
deep-tinted (all windows
except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
rear child security
rear-window electric
heated driver and front passenger
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
front passenger presence detector
driver 8-way power
power passenger lumbar control
T135/70R18
17" front and rear
power programmable
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact
driver side knee and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
front projector type
Bose premium 8-speaker system with sub-woofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 GMC Acadia