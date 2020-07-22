Menu
2019 GMC Canyon

6,125 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
4x4 Extended Cab | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel

Location

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Contact Seller

6,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5675991
  • Stock #: 208181
  • VIN: 1GTH6CEN9K1167820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 6,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Low KM's with only 6,125, One Owner Vehicle, McNaught Original Vehicle, 3.6L V6 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Radio,Sliding Rear Window,Automatic Climate Control,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Automatic 4x4,17" Aluminium Wheels,Onyx Black Exterior Paint,Jet Black Cloth Interior,Heavy Duty Trailering Package.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*K02 Off-Road Tires,HD Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
