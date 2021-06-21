Menu
2019 GMC Savana

24,616 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Cargo Van RWD 2500 135"

2019 GMC Savana

Cargo Van RWD 2500 135"

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

24,616KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7380923
  • Stock #: F444VV
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG7K1363134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Medium Pewter
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # F444VV
  • Mileage 24,616 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive RWD

16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Driver & Front Passenger High-Back Bucket Seats, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Full-Length Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, Power steering, Power windows, Vinyl Seat Trim.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Anti-Starter
Overdrive Switch
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

