$46,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2019 GMC Savana
2019 GMC Savana
Cargo Van 2500 - Low Mileage, Tow Mode, Excellent Condition
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$46,800
+ taxes & licensing
58,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9742717
- Stock #: SCV8279
- VIN: 1GTW7AFG7K1315407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 58,000 kilometers and sale priced! Now just $46,800 with Financing, Leasing and Extended Warranty options available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5