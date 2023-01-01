Menu
2019 GMC Savana

58,000 KM

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Cargo Van 2500 - Low Mileage, Tow Mode, Excellent Condition

2019 GMC Savana

Cargo Van 2500 - Low Mileage, Tow Mode, Excellent Condition

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

58,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: SCV8279
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG7K1315407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** FINANCE, LEASE OR CASH! *** EXCELLENT CONDITION, GM SERVICED, LOW MILEAGE!! *** TRAILER TOW MODE & ON STAR EQUIPPED!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Only 58,000 kilometers and sale priced! Now just $46,800 with Financing, Leasing and Extended Warranty options available!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

