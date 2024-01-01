Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable workhorse that can handle your toughest jobs? Look no further than this 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van 3/4 ton. Available now at Westside Sales! This van is ready to work, boasting a powerful 8-cylinder engine and a spacious cargo area, perfect for hauling your tools, equipment, or merchandise. </p><p>This Savana has been well-maintained with 126,000 km on the odometer, and is packed with features to keep you safe and comfortable on the road. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and cruise control. Stay connected with the rearview camera for added peace of mind, and keep your cargo secure with the anti-theft system.</p><p>Here are just a few of the features that make this 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 8-cylinder engine:</strong> Get the power you need to tackle any job.</li><li><strong>Spacious cargo area:</strong> Haul everything you need with ease.</li><li><strong>Flex fuel capability:</strong> Save money at the pump with the option to use E85.</li><li><strong>Rearview camera:</strong> Drive with confidence, knowing you have a clear view of whats behind you.</li><li><strong>Anti-theft system:</strong> Keep your cargo secure with this added layer of protection.</li></ul><p>Visit Westside Sales today to test drive this reliable and versatile van! Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>DP#9491</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

126,000 KM

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
Cargo

12019735

Cargo

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFG2K1279366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 10830.0
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

