2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van
2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 10830.0
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable workhorse that can handle your toughest jobs? Look no further than this 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van 3/4 ton. Available now at Westside Sales! This van is ready to work, boasting a powerful 8-cylinder engine and a spacious cargo area, perfect for hauling your tools, equipment, or merchandise.
This Savana has been well-maintained with 126,000 km on the odometer, and is packed with features to keep you safe and comfortable on the road. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and cruise control. Stay connected with the rearview camera for added peace of mind, and keep your cargo secure with the anti-theft system.
Here are just a few of the features that make this 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van a standout:
- Powerful 8-cylinder engine: Get the power you need to tackle any job.
- Spacious cargo area: Haul everything you need with ease.
- Flex fuel capability: Save money at the pump with the option to use E85.
- Rearview camera: Drive with confidence, knowing you have a clear view of what's behind you.
- Anti-theft system: Keep your cargo secure with this added layer of protection.
Visit Westside Sales today to test drive this reliable and versatile van! Finance and Lease options are available. Priced Right at Only $25,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
