Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Olympic White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 10834.0
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious cargo van that can handle your business needs? Look no further than this 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van, available now at Westside Sales! This van is a workhorse, boasting a powerful 8-cylinder engine and a spacious interior that can accommodate a wide range of cargo. With only 16,400 km on the odometer, this Savana has years of life ahead.
This Savana is dressed in a classic Olympic White exterior and features a comfortable grey interior. Safety and convenience are paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, and power windows. Enjoy the added peace of mind of a flex-fuel engine and the smooth shifting of an automatic transmission.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this GMC Savana Cargo Van:
- Powerful 8-cylinder engine: Tackle any job with confidence.
- Spacious cargo area: Load up your gear without limitations.
- Rearview camera: Maneuver with ease and precision.
- Flex-fuel engine: Enjoy the flexibility of running on gasoline or E85.
- Automatic transmission: Smooth and effortless driving experience.
Priced Right at Only $21,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
