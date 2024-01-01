Menu
Looking for a reliable and spacious cargo van that can handle your business needs? Look no further than this 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van, available now at Westside Sales! This van is a workhorse, boasting a powerful 8-cylinder engine and a spacious interior that can accommodate a wide range of cargo. With only 16,400 km on the odometer, this Savana has years of life ahead.

This Savana is dressed in a classic Olympic White exterior and features a comfortable grey interior. Safety and convenience are paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, and power windows. 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van

164,000 KM

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Cargo Van

12019756

2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Cargo Van

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFG4K1341205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Olympic White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 10834.0
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious cargo van that can handle your business needs? Look no further than this 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van, available now at Westside Sales! This van is a workhorse, boasting a powerful 8-cylinder engine and a spacious interior that can accommodate a wide range of cargo. With only 16,400 km on the odometer, this Savana has years of life ahead.

This Savana is dressed in a classic Olympic White exterior and features a comfortable grey interior. Safety and convenience are paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, and power windows. Enjoy the added peace of mind of a flex-fuel engine and the smooth shifting of an automatic transmission.

Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this GMC Savana Cargo Van:

  • Powerful 8-cylinder engine: Tackle any job with confidence.
  • Spacious cargo area: Load up your gear without limitations.
  • Rearview camera: Maneuver with ease and precision.
  • Flex-fuel engine: Enjoy the flexibility of running on gasoline or E85.
  • Automatic transmission: Smooth and effortless driving experience.

Priced Right at Only $21,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-XXXX

204-488-3793

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van