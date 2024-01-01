Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

88,785 KM

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

88,785KM
Used
VIN 2GTV2MEC9K1171086

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LSE618-1
  • Mileage 88,785 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

