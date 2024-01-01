$35,900+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited 4WD Double Cab SLE **Awesome Condition**
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
88,785KM
Used
VIN 2GTV2MEC9K1171086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LSE618-1
- Mileage 88,785 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 GMC Sierra 1500