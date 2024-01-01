Menu
Come see this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) 6-spoke Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package.), Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), and Tires, 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

139,957 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE **New Arrival**

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,957KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTR9BED6KZ235490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour 3SA/3SB/1SA--Cloth, Jet Black, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,957 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) 6-spoke Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package.), Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), and Tires, 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2019 GMC Sierra 1500