$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour 3SA/3SB/1SA--Cloth, Jet Black, Interior Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 139,957 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) 6-spoke Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package.), Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), and Tires, 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Capital Ford Winnipeg
204-772-2411