Local Trade | New Brakes | X31 Off Road Package | Elevation Convenience Package | Preferred Package | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Experience rugged performance and refined comfort with this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. This well-maintained truck is ready for your next adventure, combining power and style in one impressive package. - X31 Off Road Package for enhanced off-road capability - Elevation Convenience Package adds premium features - Powerful 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD for excellent performance - Heated steering wheel and seats for ultimate comfort - User-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Remote engine start for convenience in any weather - Versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seat for flexible cargo options

  • Exterior Colour CARDINAL RED
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,523 KM

Local Trade | New Brakes | X31 Off Road Package | Elevation Convenience Package | Preferred Package | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats |
Experience rugged performance and refined comfort with this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. This well-maintained truck is ready for your next adventure, combining power and style in one impressive package.

- X31 Off Road Package for enhanced off-road capability
- Elevation Convenience Package adds premium features
- Powerful 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD for excellent performance
- Heated steering wheel and seats for ultimate comfort
- User-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Remote engine start for convenience in any weather
- Versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seat for flexible cargo options

Don't miss out on this exceptional truck. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the Sierra 1500 Elevation for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options. Take the first step towards owning this capable and stylish pickup contact us now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

