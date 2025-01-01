Menu
Trailering Package | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Front Seats | Elevation Convenience Package | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Vehicle Start Experience rugged capability and modern comfort with this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. This well-maintained truck combines power and style, perfect for both work and play. - 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD for impressive performance - Extended cab with seating for 5 and standard bed for versatility - Summit White exterior with sleek Jet Black interior - Remote engine start for convenience in any weather - Advanced safety features including electronic stability control - Infotainment system with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability - Fuel-efficient for its class at 11.2 L/100 km highway Ready to experience the Sierra 1500 Elevation? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to take a test drive. Our team is here to answer your questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a capable and stylish pickup schedule your appointment now! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

77,250 KM

$37,906

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation 5.3L V8 | Bought & Serviced with Us

12199645

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation 5.3L V8 | Bought & Serviced with Us

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$37,906

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,250KM
VIN 1GTR9CED9KZ323858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Trailering Package | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Front Seats | Elevation Convenience Package | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Vehicle Start
Experience rugged capability and modern comfort with this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. This well-maintained truck combines power and style, perfect for both work and play.

- 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD for impressive performance
- Extended cab with seating for 5 and standard bed for versatility
- Summit White exterior with sleek Jet Black interior
- Remote engine start for convenience in any weather
- Advanced safety features including electronic stability control
- Infotainment system with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability
- Fuel-efficient for its class at 11.2 L/100 km highway

Ready to experience the Sierra 1500 Elevation? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to take a test drive. Our team is here to answer your questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a capable and stylish pickup schedule your appointment now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Tow Hooks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

