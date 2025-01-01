$37,906+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation 5.3L V8 | Bought & Serviced with Us
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$37,906
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 77,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Trailering Package | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Front Seats | Elevation Convenience Package | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Vehicle Start
Experience rugged capability and modern comfort with this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. This well-maintained truck combines power and style, perfect for both work and play.
- 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD for impressive performance
- Extended cab with seating for 5 and standard bed for versatility
- Summit White exterior with sleek Jet Black interior
- Remote engine start for convenience in any weather
- Advanced safety features including electronic stability control
- Infotainment system with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability
- Fuel-efficient for its class at 11.2 L/100 km highway
Ready to experience the Sierra 1500 Elevation? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to take a test drive. Our team is here to answer your questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a capable and stylish pickup schedule your appointment now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Birchwood Chevrolet
