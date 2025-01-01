$27,988+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited SLE DOUBLE CAB 4X4 V8
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 158K WHITE 2785
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
