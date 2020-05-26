2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Remote Engine Start Power Options Power Steering

Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Keyless Start

Conventional Spare Tire

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

