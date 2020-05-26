Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,796KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5027523
  • Stock #: 206631
  • VIN: 1GTU9CED7KZ366640
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Remote Engine Start
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

