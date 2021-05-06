Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

35,580 KM

Details Description Features

$64,953

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,953

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 7079566
  2. 7079566
  3. 7079566
  4. 7079566
  5. 7079566
  6. 7079566
  7. 7079566
  8. 7079566
  9. 7079566
  10. 7079566
  11. 7079566
  12. 7079566
  13. 7079566
  14. 7079566
  15. 7079566
  16. 7079566
  17. 7079566
  18. 7079566
  19. 7079566
  20. 7079566
  21. 7079566
  22. 7079566
  23. 7079566
  24. 7079566
  25. 7079566
  26. 7079566
  27. 7079566
  28. 7079566
Contact Seller
Sale

$64,953

+ taxes & licensing

35,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7079566
  • Stock #: F3WXRM
  • VIN: 1GTU9FED8KZ426863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3WXRM
  • Mileage 35,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Black

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Driver Alert Package II, Dual Climate Control, Following Distance Indicator, Forge Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Forward Collision Alert, Front Bucket Seats, Front Pedestrian Braking, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Memory seat, Premium Bose 7-Speaker Sound System, Radio: Premium GMC Infotainment Sys w/Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trailering Package, Ventilated front seats, Wireless Charging.

Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Chevrolet factory warranty.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Tow Hooks
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Steering
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
STEERING WHEEL
Driver Side Airbag
HD Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
plus sports
news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included
so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
anywhere l
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and cond
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 GMC Terrain SLE...
 42,097 KM
$26,668 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 65,525 KM
$66,217 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 135,688 KM
$29,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory