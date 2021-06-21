Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$53,360

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Elevation X31 Package | Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8 |

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Contact Seller

37,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7435238
  • Stock #: F42Y6H
  • VIN: 1GTU9CED9KZ195387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F42Y6H
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Silver

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, 10-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Alloy wheels, Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Exhaust w/Premium Tips, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Elevation Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seating, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hill Descent Control, Keyless Open & Start, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Manual Tilt-Wheel & Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Suspension, Power Door Locks, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Preferred Equipment Group 3SB, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, X31 Hard Badge, X31 Off-Road Package.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
remote start
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and cond
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.
GMC Infotainment System with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatib

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

