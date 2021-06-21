2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Audio system

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock

Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability

details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and cond

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.

GMC Infotainment System with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen