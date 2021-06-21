+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Silver
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, 10-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Alloy wheels, Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Exhaust w/Premium Tips, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Elevation Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seating, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hill Descent Control, Keyless Open & Start, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Manual Tilt-Wheel & Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Suspension, Power Door Locks, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Preferred Equipment Group 3SB, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, X31 Hard Badge, X31 Off-Road Package.
All of our purchases comes with the following
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee
Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1