2019 GMC Sierra 1500

45,221 KM

Details Description

$53,331

+ tax & licensing
$53,331

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$53,331

+ taxes & licensing

45,221KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7712260
  • Stock #: F481FF
  • VIN: 1GTU9CED7KZ428800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # F481FF
  • Mileage 45,221 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

