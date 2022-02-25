Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

81,942 KM

Details Description Features

$40,540

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,540

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited 4WD Double Cab CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited 4WD Double Cab CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 8361474
  2. 8361474
  3. 8361474
Contact Seller
Sale

$40,540

+ taxes & licensing

81,942KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8361474
  • Stock #: F4EM9U
  • VIN: 2GTV2LEC7K1135505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4EM9U
  • Mileage 81,942 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Base 1SA | REAR CAMERA | 6 SPEAKERS EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Summit White

Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, 6 Speakers, Heavy Duty Suspension, Rear View Camera, Tilt Steering, CLEAN CARFAX!!, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display DIC, 3-Passenger Full-Width Folding Rear Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4X4 Chrome Badge, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Black Manual Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Fully automatic headlights, Graphite-Coloured Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, Heavy Duty Suspension, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/GMC Infotainment System, Rear step bumper, Single-Zone Air Conditioning, Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17" x 8" Painted Steel.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front air conditioning
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD model.)
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Door handles, black
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Grille surround, chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
6-Speaker Audio System
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 137,324 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 King...
 6,597 KM
$82,950 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 85,696 KM
$37,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory