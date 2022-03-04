Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

125,809 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,809KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8544035
  • Stock #: T22224A
  • VIN: 2GTV2MEC2K1124918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 125,809 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 52,374 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 125,809 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 100,611 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory