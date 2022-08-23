2019 GMC Sierra 1500

All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Grille, Body-colour surround with high gloss Black mesh and inserts
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Tailgate, standard
Taillamps, LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
Bumper, front, body-colour lower (Front bumper colour will be high gloss black.)
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup bed
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and c...
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
