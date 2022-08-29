Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

98,766 KM

Details Description Features

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited Elevation | Spray-In Bedliner | Back-Up Camera

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited Elevation | Spray-In Bedliner | Back-Up Camera

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

98,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9056197
  • Stock #: 260351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 98,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a budget friendly truck can be difficult, right? Check out this locally owned & serviced 2019 GMC Sierra Double Cab 4x4 that just arrived on trade in sharp looking Elevation trim! You get the powerful 5.3L V8 power train plus a spray-in bedliner, back-up camera, trailer brake controller, 20 inch black rims, black side steps, LED cargo box lighting, Sirius XM satellite radio and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tow Hitch
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

