$40,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited Elevation | Spray-In Bedliner | Back-Up Camera
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$40,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9056197
- Stock #: 260351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 98,766 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a budget friendly truck can be difficult, right? Check out this locally owned & serviced 2019 GMC Sierra Double Cab 4x4 that just arrived on trade in sharp looking Elevation trim! You get the powerful 5.3L V8 power train plus a spray-in bedliner, back-up camera, trailer brake controller, 20 inch black rims, black side steps, LED cargo box lighting, Sirius XM satellite radio and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.