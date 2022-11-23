$CALL+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
201,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9393826
- Stock #: 51241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gaz Summit White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 201,539 KM
Vehicle Description
8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
