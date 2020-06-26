Menu
$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT Duramax Diesel 4x4 Crew Cab | Sunroof

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT Duramax Diesel 4x4 Crew Cab | Sunroof

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,887KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5274701
  • Stock #: 207101
  • VIN: 1GT12REY2KF189445
Exterior Colour
Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 41,887, One Owner McNaught Original Vehicle 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel V8 Engine, 6 Speed Allison Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Cooled Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,Power Sunroof,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Dual Zone Climate Controls,20" Aluminium Wheels,Quicksilver Metallic Exterior Paint,Jet Black Leather Interior,Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package,5th Wheel/Gooseneck Prep Pa ckage,Heavy Duty Trailering Package w/Trailer Brake Controller.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Side Assist Steps,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

