Menu
Account
Sign In
Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. Wed be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

2019 GMC Terrain

59,797 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
11942457

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,797KM
VIN 3GKALVEX1KL150384

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 17,673 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac Escalade LUXURY for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Cadillac Escalade LUXURY 75,460 KM $63,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 114,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain