$13,991+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$13,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Ash Gray/jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 251282
- Mileage 231,322 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****LOCAL 2019 GMC TERRAIN AWD IS HERE! ABSOLUTELY LOADED WITH NAVI, CAM, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMA, HEATED CLOTH SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY,. TINTED GLASS, SEATS 5, SPACIOUS TRUNK, ALLOYS, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, OIL CHANGE!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Humidity/dewpoint sensors, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 80, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake: auto off, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Dash trim: aluminum, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: 6 / front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone, Storage: bin / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Tool kit, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Rocker panel color: black, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa / Google POIs / Google search, Infotainment: GMC Infotainment System, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / HID/Xenon, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, 4WD selector: electronic, 4WD type: part time, Auto start/stop, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Camera system: rearview, Check rear seat reminder, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / foldable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions, Smart device app compatibility: myGMC with Connected Access, Smart device app function: maintenance status, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-509-0008