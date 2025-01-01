Menu
LOCAL 2019 GMC TERRAIN AWD IS HERE! ABSOLUTELY LOADED WITH NAVI, CAM, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMA, HEATED CLOTH SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY,. TINTED GLASS, SEATS 5, SPACIOUS TRUNK, ALLOYS, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, OIL CHANGE! *****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Humidity/dewpoint sensors, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 80, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake: auto off, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Dash trim: aluminum, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: 6 / front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone, Storage: bin / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Tool kit, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Rocker panel color: black, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa / Google POIs / Google search, Infotainment: GMC Infotainment System, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / HID/Xenon, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, 4WD selector: electronic, 4WD type: part time, Auto start/stop, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Camera system: rearview, Check rear seat reminder, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / foldable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions, Smart device app compatibility: myGMC with Connected Access, Smart device app function: maintenance status, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

2019 GMC Terrain

231,322 KM

$13,991

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

12383169

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
231,322KM
VIN 3GKALTEXXKL251282

  • Exterior Colour Blue Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Gray/jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251282
  • Mileage 231,322 KM

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM

LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140*

****LOCAL 2019 GMC TERRAIN AWD IS HERE! ABSOLUTELY LOADED WITH NAVI, CAM, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMA, HEATED CLOTH SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY,. TINTED GLASS, SEATS 5, SPACIOUS TRUNK, ALLOYS, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, OIL CHANGE!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Humidity/dewpoint sensors, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 80, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake: auto off, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Dash trim: aluminum, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: 6 / front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone, Storage: bin / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Tool kit, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Rocker panel color: black, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa / Google POIs / Google search, Infotainment: GMC Infotainment System, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / HID/Xenon, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, 4WD selector: electronic, 4WD type: part time, Auto start/stop, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Camera system: rearview, Check rear seat reminder, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 2 / foldable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions, Smart device app compatibility: myGMC with Connected Access, Smart device app function: maintenance status, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Power Steering
Tool Kit
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Drive mode selector

Clock
External temperature display

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
4WD selector: electronic
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Total speakers: 6
Upholstery: premium cloth
4WD type: part time
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Dash trim: aluminum
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Watts: 80
Check rear seat reminder
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment: GMC Infotainment System
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Rear wiper: variable intermittent / with washer
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa / Google POIs / Google search
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Storage: bin / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Cupholders: 6 / front / rear
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / HID/Xenon
Rear headrests: 2 / foldable
Smart device app compatibility: myGMC with Connected Access

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-XXXX

204-509-0008

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2019 GMC Terrain