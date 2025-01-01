Menu
Clean CARFAX | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start | Navigation | Experience the perfect blend of style and versatility with this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE AWD! This well-maintained SUV is ready for your next adventure, offering comfort and capability in one attractive package. Key Features: - Accident-free history for peace of mind - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control - Efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission - Heated front bucket seats with driver memory function - A/C with 3-zone automatic temperature control - 60/40 split-folding rear seat for flexible cargo space - Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls - Blue Emerald Metallic exterior paired with a sleek Jet Black interior Dont miss out on this exceptional GMC Terrain! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort and performance for yourself. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options. Make this versatile SUV yours and elevate your daily drive! Dealer permit #4240

2019 GMC Terrain

57,729 KM

$26,652

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

VIN 3GKALTEV1KL299204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Emerald Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start | Navigation |
Experience the perfect blend of style and versatility with this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE AWD! This well-maintained SUV is ready for your next adventure, offering comfort and capability in one attractive package.

Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Heated front bucket seats with driver memory function
- A/C with 3-zone automatic temperature control
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat for flexible cargo space
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls
- Blue Emerald Metallic exterior paired with a sleek Jet Black interior

Don't miss out on this exceptional GMC Terrain! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort and performance for yourself. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options. Make this versatile SUV yours and elevate your daily drive!
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
STEERING WHEEL
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Additional Features

Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
leather-wrapped with (UK3) steering wheel mounted audio controls

