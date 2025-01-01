$26,652+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE Low KMs | Bought & Serviced with Us
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Emerald Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 57,729 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start | Navigation |
Experience the perfect blend of style and versatility with this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE AWD! This well-maintained SUV is ready for your next adventure, offering comfort and capability in one attractive package.
Key Features:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Heated front bucket seats with driver memory function
- A/C with 3-zone automatic temperature control
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat for flexible cargo space
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls
- Blue Emerald Metallic exterior paired with a sleek Jet Black interior
Don't miss out on this exceptional GMC Terrain! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort and performance for yourself. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options. Make this versatile SUV yours and elevate your daily drive!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
