2019 GMC Terrain
SLE Sunroof | 2.0L Turbo | Clean CARFAX
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$23,756
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,646 KM
Vehicle Description
HD Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Power Sunroof | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start | Navigation
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE. This well-maintained SUV offers a smooth ride and impressive features that make every journey a pleasure.
Key Highlights:
- Powerful 2.0L Turbo engine for a responsive driving experience
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and confidence in various conditions
- Power Sunroof to let in natural light and fresh air
- Heated Front Seats for ultimate comfort in colder weather
- HD Rear Vision Camera and Rear Park Assist for easy parking and maneuvering
- Remote Vehicle Start for convenience in any weather
- Built-in Navigation system to guide you on your adventures
- Clean CARFAX report for peace of mind
Experience the GMC difference today! Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Contact us now to take the next step towards owning this exceptional GMC Terrain SLE.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
204-837-5811