HD Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Power Sunroof | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start | Navigation Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE. This well-maintained SUV offers a smooth ride and impressive features that make every journey a pleasure. Key Highlights: - Powerful 2.0L Turbo engine for a responsive driving experience - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and confidence in various conditions - Power Sunroof to let in natural light and fresh air - Heated Front Seats for ultimate comfort in colder weather - HD Rear Vision Camera and Rear Park Assist for easy parking and maneuvering - Remote Vehicle Start for convenience in any weather - Built-in Navigation system to guide you on your adventures - Clean CARFAX report for peace of mind Experience the GMC difference today! Whether youre ready to start your purchase journey, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Contact us now to take the next step towards owning this exceptional GMC Terrain SLE. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes.

2019 GMC Terrain

93,646 KM

$23,756

+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain

SLE Sunroof | 2.0L Turbo | Clean CARFAX

12680625

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE Sunroof | 2.0L Turbo | Clean CARFAX

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$23,756

+ taxes & licensing

93,646KM
VIN 3GKALTEX8KL272535

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,646 KM

HD Rear Vision Camera | Rear Park Assist | Power Sunroof | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start | Navigation
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE. This well-maintained SUV offers a smooth ride and impressive features that make every journey a pleasure.

Key Highlights:
- Powerful 2.0L Turbo engine for a responsive driving experience
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and confidence in various conditions
- Power Sunroof to let in natural light and fresh air
- Heated Front Seats for ultimate comfort in colder weather
- HD Rear Vision Camera and Rear Park Assist for easy parking and maneuvering
- Remote Vehicle Start for convenience in any weather
- Built-in Navigation system to guide you on your adventures
- Clean CARFAX report for peace of mind

Experience the GMC difference today! Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey, have questions, or want to schedule a test drive, our team is here to assist you. Contact us now to take the next step towards owning this exceptional GMC Terrain SLE.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Deep Tinted Glass

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster

