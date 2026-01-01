Menu
The 2019 GMC Terrain Denali is distinguished by its upscale Denali styling and premium features like 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, leather-appointed seats, and a hands-free power liftgate. Its powered exclusively by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with robust performance and offers advanced tech such as an 8 touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and available driver-assist systems including a surround-view camera and adaptive cruise control. The Denali trim also enhances comfort with features like dual-zone climate control, heated seats and steering wheel, premium Bose audio, and a refined interior with thoughtful storage and convenience amenities.

2019 GMC Terrain

106,627 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain

Denali

13507421

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,627KM
VIN 3GKALXEX5KL200182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P10966A
  • Mileage 106,627 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 GMC Terrain Denali is distinguished by its upscale Denali styling and premium features like 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, leather-appointed seats, and a hands-free power liftgate. It's powered exclusively by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with robust performance and offers advanced tech such as an 8'' touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and available driver-assist systems including a surround-view camera and adaptive cruise control. The Denali trim also enhances comfort with features like dual-zone climate control, heated seats and steering wheel, premium Bose audio, and a refined interior with thoughtful storage and convenience amenities.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2019 GMC Terrain