$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

We Sell Autos

204-416-2277

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE 4dr AWD Sport Utility

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE 4dr AWD Sport Utility

Location

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

204-416-2277

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5022993
  • Stock #: 19GT11563
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV3KL311563
Exterior Colour
N/A
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
2019 GMC TerrainSLE 4dr AWD Sport Utility Dual Climate Control , Heated Front Seats.Back up Camera,Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Bluetooth,Step Rails , Boxliner,

Welcome to We Sell Autos home of the best priced pre-owned vehicles in Manitoba! Contact us today and check out why we are Manitoba's best Pre-Owned dealership. :) We also offer full service and detailing to every make and model. Just drop by today to experience the We Sell Autos difference!!

A Division of Donvito automotive Group

*Price does not include PST & GST. Dealer Permit #4784


*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with We Sell Autos.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

We Sell Autos

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

204-416-XXXX

204-416-2277

