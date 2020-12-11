Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

34,857 KM

$29,499

+ tax & licensing
$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE Black Edition AWD | Sunroof | Touch Navigation

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE Black Edition AWD | Sunroof | Touch Navigation

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

34,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6322905
  Stock #: 76631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 34,857, One Owner McNaught Original Vehicle, 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 Engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Black Edition,Heated Seats,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Skyscape Power Sunroof,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Power Liftgate,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,19" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels,Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior Paint,Jet Black Cloth Interior,Trailering Equipment.*SAFERY/ADD-ONS:*All Weather Mats,Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

