Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Terrain

14,781 KM

Details Description Features

$29,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

14,781KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7275548
  • Stock #: 210501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 210501
  • Mileage 14,781 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 2.0L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 78,876 KM
$22,499 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 38,442 KM
$58,499 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q3 Progres...
 39,583 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-786-XXXX

(click to show)

204-786-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory