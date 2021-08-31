2019 GMC Terrain

Sale $34,589 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 6 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7772610

7772610 Stock #: F484NX

F484NX VIN: 3GKALXEX8KL253829

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # F484NX

Mileage 42,655 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.