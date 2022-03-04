2019 GMC Terrain

Maintained & regularly serviced by our Birchwood Chevrolet dealership.
Key Features
- All-Wheel Drive
- Power Driver Seat
- Remote Start
- Automatic Climate Control
- 7 Inch Touch Screen Infotainment
- Heated Front Seats
- Rearview Camera
and more!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Sensor, cabin humidity
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, front passenger 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down with recline
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Air vents, 2nd row
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered, includes enhanced capability with audio, phone and navigation.)
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
All Wheel Drive
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Exhaust, single outlet (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Trailering provisions, 1,500 lbs. (680 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
SiriusXM, delete
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamps, high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting