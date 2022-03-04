Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2019 GMC Terrain Denali 2.0L Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic AWD
All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Apple Car Play, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Front Power Seats, Memory Seat, AWD, Dual Climate Control, Premium 7-Speaker Bose Sound System w/Amplifier, Remote Keyless Entry, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Air vents, 2nd row
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (Includes enhanced capability with audio, phone and navigation.)
Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Sill plates, front, Denali-specific
USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Emissions, federal requirements
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 12.6" front and 11.3" rear
Exhaust, dual with bright tips
Suspension, Enhanced Ride
Trailer hitch close-out cover
Fuel, gasoline, E15
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Mechanical jack with tools
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tail lamps, LED signature
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel
Door handles, body-colour with chrome surround
Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding, LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming
Tire, spare, T125/70R17 blackwall
Trim, body-colour lower body
Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Radio, HD
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...
