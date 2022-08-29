$CALL+ tax & licensing
204-786-3811
2019 GMC Terrain
Denali 2.0L AWD | Power Sunroof | Heated Seats and Vented Seats | Bose
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9107074
- Stock #: 99621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,162 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 GMC Terrain Denali AWD with 21,162 KM's, 2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbo, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, Clean CarFax, One Owner, Power Sunroof, Heated and Vented Seats, Bose Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Infotainment Navigation, HD Surround Vision, Advanced Safety Package, Remote Start, Available Now at McNaught Buick GMC!The McNaught difference, what is it? First, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Total-Plus Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, and Nitrogen Filled Tires upon delivery! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1000-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us at 1000-1717 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB!
Vehicle Features
