2019 GMC Terrain

$30,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 0 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9830327

9830327 Stock #: 23151

23151 VIN: 3GKALTEX3KL323407

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Summit White]

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23151

Mileage 97,023 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes Onstar BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitoring ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Power Rear Window Compact Spare Tire Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience KEYLESS REMOTE Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows MOONROOF Seating Power Driver Seat Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Driver Lumbar Equalizer Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors AUDIO PACKAGE USB port Cell Phone Hookup MP3 COMPATIBLE Electronic Climate Control Pass through rear seat Aftermarket wheels Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Navigation System -OEM Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Driver Power Mirror Center Seat Armrest Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Not Equipped for Third Row Seat Auxiliary Power Outlet Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags Power Rear Side Windows Remote Engine Start -OEM Wheel Opening Moldings Blind spot information system Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Rear-Mud and Snow Tires Front-Mud and Snow Tires Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.