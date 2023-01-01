2019 GMC Terrain

$21,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 8 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9931541

9931541 Stock #: 112194

112194 VIN: 3GKALTEV0KL112194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,851 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights tinted windows Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Map Lights remote start Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Cloth Interior Home Link System Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.