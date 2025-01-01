Menu
2019 Honda Accord Sport 6-Speed Manual | No Accidents | Clean & Sharp Key Features: 1.5L Turbocharged Engine with 6-Speed Manual Transmission Sport Trim Black Alloy Wheels, Dual Exhaust, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Power Drivers Seat, Heated Front Seats Touchscreen Display, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Push-Button Start, Dual-Zone Climate Control LED Headlights, Fog Lights, Sport-Tuned Suspension Clean Title, No Accidents Engaging, Efficient, and Hard to Find: The 6-speed manual Accord Sport is one of the most sought-after combos in the midsize sedan world sporty, responsive, and surprisingly fun to drive. Turbocharged power meets full driver control. Clean History, Well Specd: No accidents, clean title, and a sharp presentation inside and out. Its the right spec for drivers who want something more than just another commuter. Our Take: Manual transmission. Sport trim. Turbo engine. If youre looking for a proper sedan with some actual personality this is it.

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,345KM
VIN 1HGCV1E31KA803079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 03079
  • Mileage 83,345 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Accord Sport 6-Speed Manual | No Accidents | Clean & Sharp
Key Features:
1.5L Turbocharged Engine with 6-Speed Manual Transmission
Sport Trim Black Alloy Wheels, Dual Exhaust,
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Drivers Seat, Heated Front Seats
Touchscreen Display, Backup Camera, Bluetooth
Push-Button Start, Dual-Zone Climate Control
LED Headlights, Fog Lights, Sport-Tuned Suspension
Clean Title, No Accidents


Engaging, Efficient, and Hard to Find:
The 6-speed manual Accord Sport is one of the most sought-after combos in the midsize sedan world sporty, responsive, and surprisingly fun to drive. Turbocharged power meets full driver control.


Clean History, Well Specd:
No accidents, clean title, and a sharp presentation inside and out. Its the right spec for drivers who want something more than just another commuter.


Our Take:
Manual transmission. Sport trim. Turbo engine. If you're looking for a proper sedan with some actual personality this is it.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

