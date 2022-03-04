$29,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Remote Start
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$29,000
- Listing ID: 8505674
- Stock #: 258231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Combi
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,783 KM
Vehicle Description
Spacious, great fuel economy and lots of features? Yes! This accident-free 2019 Honda Accord Sport just arrived on trade with the economical 1.5L turbocharged power train and a long list of popular features you'll love such as: heated seats, sunroof, remote starter, back-up camera, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, power driver's seat and 19 inch rims!
Vehicle Features
