2019 Honda Accord

Listing ID: 8561171

8561171 Stock #: F4ERDE

F4ERDE VIN: 1HGCV2F35KA801551

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black Combi

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4ERDE

Mileage 40,154 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 56 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button, Remote Engine Start Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Dark chrome grille Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and 4-way front passenger's seat manual adjustment Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners HondaLink Emergency Sos Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

