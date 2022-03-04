2019 Honda Accord

Listing ID: 8561171 Stock #: F4ERDE VIN: 1HGCV2F35KA801551
Exterior Colour
Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black Combi
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F4ERDE
Mileage
40,154 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button, Remote Engine Start
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and 4-way front passenger's seat manual adjustment
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Seating
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Additional Features
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
